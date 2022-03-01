Man ‘will not apologize’ for threatening encounter with Sisolak

A man accused of threatening Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife on Sunday at a restaurant gave a brief statement Tuesday and said he “will not apologize” for the encounter.

Screengrabs of Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, from a video posted on social media. In the minute-long video, a man identified on social media as Justin Andersch verbally assaulted and threatened the governor. Nevada State Police are investigating the incident.

A man accused of threatening Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife on Sunday at a restaurant gave a brief statement Tuesday and refused to apologize for the encounter.

“I will not apologize for speaking out and expressing two years of frustration,” he said.

The man, Justin Andersch, devoted most of his six-minute statement to criticism of Sisolak’s COVID-19 policies. Afterward, he refused to take questions.

A minute-long video, sent to news outlets and posted on social media, shows the encounter at a restaurant identified as Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin. It begins with a man appearing to want a selfie with the governor before unleashing a stream of profanities at him.

The man in the video was identified through social media as Andersch, a self-described “digital creator” whose website and podcast promote extreme-right, anti-government conspiracy theories. A second video posted to social media, taken from the table where Andersch was sitting in the restaurant, shows him rising from the table to approach the governor.

Andersch gave his statement Tuesday at the law office of Craig Mueller, 808 S. Seventh Ave. Mueller often represents clients with far-right leanings.

A statement from the governor’s office Monday said Sisolak had arrived Sunday at the restaurant for dinner with his wife and a daughter when he “was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture — talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.”

The governor was “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

