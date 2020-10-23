Many states have released COVID vaccination plans, but not Nevada

California, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington have all made public their draft plans, which outline how the vaccine would be delivered and how it would be administered.

A screenshot of Oregon's draft plan for COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

Diverging from other Western states, Nevada is still keeping under wraps its playbook for rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s plan, submitted last week to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be released once it’s approved by the federal agency, state officials repeated this week in response to a request made by the Review-Journal.

Yet California, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington have all made public their draft plans, which outline how the vaccine would be delivered, who would first be offered it and how it would be administered.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak referenced Nevada’s plan, saying the state intended to make a vaccine available to “frontline workers or healthcare workers or vulnerable populations first before we make it available to the general public.”

He said more information would be forthcoming at a news conference next week, including details on refrigeration.

Why refrigeration? Some vaccines undergoing clinical trials require deep refrigeration of 112 degrees below zero, underscoring the complexity of the task of delivery across the state, to both urban and rural areas.

Sisolak noted that there is no clear timetable yet for when the first doses of vaccine would be available in Nevada, which depends on when a vaccine has been deemed safe and effective by the federal government.

The goal of Operation Warp Speed, a federal program created to hasten vaccine development, is to deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccine with the first doses available by January and possibly now as soon as November.

“Nevada is prepared to receive, handle, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccine to its residents once a safe and effective vaccine is available,” stated an Oct. 16 news release from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The release stated that there was a massive coordination effort underway among public- and private-sector partners, including immunization and public health emergency preparedness programs, emergency management agencies, Tribal nations and Tribal health organizations, health care organizations, industry groups, policy makers, immunization coalitions and community vaccination providers.

