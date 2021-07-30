Masks go back on Las Vegas, raising questions about state edict

Business owners woke up to a new requirement to wear face masks in indoor public spaces on Friday, raising questions about whether some situations were covered by the edict.

Lead coach Michael Hayden works with a client at Real Results Fitness gym in downtown Las Vegas on the first day day of the newly reinstituted Nevada COVID-19 mask mandate due, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Valley residents, visitors and business owners woke up to a new requirement to wear face masks in indoor public spaces on Friday, raising questions about whether some situations were covered by the edict or not.

At the Real Results Fitness gym in downtown Las Vegas, for instance, the dividing line between an indoor and outdoor public space was open to interpretation after staff opened large sliding doors to allow fresh air to flow inside the building.

Personal trainers worked with a handful of clients at the gym at 1201 S. Commerce St., off Main Street, just after sunrise on the first day of Nevada’s new mask requirements imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on Tuesday. State officials say the mask policy is needed to slow the rise of COVID-19 metrics in Clark County and other parts of the state, a surge they say is being fueled by unvaccinated Nevadans.

Sisolak’s office issued final guidance on the new policy late Thursday that included a definition of “public indoor setting,” which it described as “any indoor area where other people who are not members of your own household are present.” It also offered examples of such spaces, which included “gyms, saunas, fitness studios and similar venues,” and listed categories of individuals exempted from the requirement, including those with medical conditions.

Staff members had a different interpretation, however saying the ability to open the doors to admit fresh air gives them some leeway. At least two exercisers who declined comment were observed not wearing masks.

But Bong Hidalgo, who showed up at the gym at 5 a.m. for a workout that wasn’t for the faint of heart, decided it was still an indoor public space despite the breeze and put on a mask before entering and beginning his routine of burpees, weight lifts, bicycle crunches, ball slams and sled pushes and pulls.

“It’s hard with the mask, but if it’s what required, I do it,” Hidalgo said in between heavy breaths. “I’m a health-care worker. I’m a nurse. So, I follow what needs to be done. It’s harder with the mask, definitely.”

Lead coach Michael Hayden said the boutique-style gym offers it’s own workouts that are appointment only with small-group training, private training and a nutrition program. When the pandemic first started, the gym had to close for roughly three months, transitioning to virtual workouts with clients. When it reopened, the gym implemented social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Now that the mask mandate is back in place, the business is adapting yet again, he said.

“We did this before and clients are familiar with it,” Hayden said. “I’m sure it is not ideal but they are going to come and get their workout in. If they need to catch a breath, they can, then put it back on.”

Hayden said the open-air facility “helps a lot,” as do extensive cleaning protocols. The masks, meanwhile, make it harder on the clients as they complete already extremely challenging exercising routines. Hayden doesn’t really see it as his job to police people on their mask wearing.

“We don’t make the rules,” Hayden said. “We just want to stay in business and serve our clients the best as we can. With the perameters in place, we are going to do the best that we can.”

