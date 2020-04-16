McCarran, other Nevada airports to receive federal relief funds

Nevada airports will receive $231 million from an aid package passed by Congress to battle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, transportation officials announced.

No travelers can be seen at baggage claim in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

WASHINGTON — Nevada airports will receive $231 million from an aid package passed by Congress to battle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Tuesday.

Overall, Congress and the White House negotiated a $2.2 trillion package that included $10 billion in emergency resources to help continue operations and save workers’ jobs during the pandemic.

In Nevada, 30 airports will receive some funding from the relief package.

The most will go to McCarran International Airport, which will get $195 million for operations.

“Getting our airport back at full capacity will be vital to boosting Southern Nevada’s tourism economy,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“Las Vegas will be ready to welcome visitors when we can do so safely,” Titus said.

The Reno Tahoe airport will get $30 million, while smaller airports will get distributions in the thousands, including Henderson Executive, $157,000, Mesquite, $30,000, and $157,000 for North Las Vegas.

