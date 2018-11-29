McConnell pays tribute to Nevada’s Sen. Dean Heller

Nevada’s Sen. Dean Heller was recognized for his public service on Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke about the Republican lawmaker’s legislative record and achievements during two terms in office.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., acknowledges his supporters after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s Sen. Dean Heller was recognized for his public service on Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke about the Republican lawmaker’s legislative record and achievements during two terms in office.

McConnell said Heller pushed an economic agenda, helped Nevada through the housing crisis and helped reform the health care system for veterans to improve delivery and quality of services

“Our nation is doing better, and Dean was there every step of the way,” McConnell said in a tribute to Heller on the Senate floor.

Heller, 58, of Smith Valley in Northern Nevada, lost his re-election bid for a third term on Nov. 6.

He was defeated by Rep. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat who represented the congressional district based in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Heller was the only Senate Republican to lose in 2018.

McConnell said Heller was “destined to public service,” with an outgoing personality, strong handshake and work ethic that came from his working-class parents.

During his tenure in the Senate, Heller helped write 100 pieces of legislation that became law.

“Whatever it is Dean does next, he should take pride in what he has done here,” McConnell said.

Heller was first appointed to the Senate in 2011 by Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, to serve out a term when Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned. Heller was re-elected 2012.

Prior to his terms in the Senate, Heller served from 2007-2011 in the House, representing Northern Nevada. He also previously served as Nevada secretary of state and in the Nevada Assembly.

