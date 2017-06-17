Medicaid bill among 4 final day-vetoes by Sandoval

CARSON CITY — In his last actions stemming from the just-concluded 2017 legislative session, Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday vetoed four bills, including a measure that would have increased Nevada’s reliance on green energy.

He also vetoed a bill that would have allowed otherwise ineligible Nevadans to participate in Medicaid, the health insurance program for low income individuals, if they paid the full cost of the coverage.

Sandoval’s vetoes of Assembly Bills 206 and 374, along with several other measures, brought his veto total for the session to 41. Friday was the deadline for Sandoval to sign or veto bills from the session.

The renewables and Medicaid measures, passed by the Democratic majorities in the Assembly and Senate, were eagerly watched and heavily lobbied while awaiting action by Sandoval.

Sandoval said he would ordinarily support the renewables bill, which would have required Nevada to reach 40 percent use of clean, renewable energy by 2030. But in his veto message, Sandoval cited the uncertainties with Question 3, up for a vote in 2018, that could lead to competition in the energy market for all consumers.

In vetoing the Medicaid measure, Sandoval said the bill offers “an undeveloped remedy to an undefined problem.”

The Democratic lawmakers who sponsored the two bills expressed disappointment and said they will bring the measures back in 2019.

