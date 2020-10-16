67°F
Nevada

Meet Joe Gloria and Wayne Thorley, 2 people who help run Nevada’s election

Nevada election officials discuss voting, ballots (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 4:36 pm
 

Review-Journal political editor Steve Sebelius talks with two Nevada election officials about the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada, and Joe Gloria, Clark County’s Registrar of Voters, discuss the plans for this year’s elections, including voting by mail, early voting and safety measures at the in-person polling places.

For more information on elections and voting:

Nevada Election Results

Review-Journal’s Voter Guide 2020

FAQ: Everything you need to know about the November election

6 things you need to know about early voting

Problems voting at the polls? We want to know about it

Review-Journal endorsements

Candidate debates (videos)

Conversations with candidates (videos)

More election and political news

