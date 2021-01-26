Meet the people seeking Nevada Legislature appointment

The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Commission is expected next week to choose a replacement for ex-state Sen. Yvanna Cancela from a list of 19 Democratic applicants, including some familiar names.

The commission will also select a new Assembly member, following the resignation of incumbent Alexander Assefa amid an investigation into campaign finances. Those applications were due at noon today.

Cancela resigned earlier this month to take a job in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The roster of hopefuls includes a former appointed member of the Board of Regents, political consultants, experienced political candidates, teachers, students, a fashion designer and a retired police officer, according to copies of submitted applications to the county.

In alphabetical order by last name, the applicants are: Fashion designer Elisabeth Apcar; UNLV graduate student Sergio Bustos; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs lead implementation manager Melissa Clary; Stonewall Democratic Club of Southern Nevada President John Delibos; and University of Maryland School of Public Health development coordinator Fabian Donate.

Clary and fellow applicant David Lopez, who is a clerk for Nevada Defense Group, both ran for Las Vegas City Council in 2019.

More applicants include: political campaign manager Greg Esposito; Heather Harmon, who had served as the director of the Nevada Museum of Art; political consultant Keenan Korth; Lisa Levine, former member of the Board of Regents; Latino outreach consultant Hergit Llenas; English-language tutor Adriana Martinez; anticipated UNLV doctoral student Stephanie Molina; and Jonathan Norman, attorney with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Levine, a longtime political director for Rep. Dina Titus, was appointed last summer to the Board of Regents to replace the late Sam Lieberman. Her term ended this month. She garnered support from the governor and state attorney general in August after a heated meeting that included the board’s chief of staff accusing her of acting childishly.

The remaining applicants are: John Ruse, who is self-employed; Dorian Stonebarger, the chief policy adviser for Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen; Kai-Ten Tao, the chief strategy officer for Remark Holdings; Equipo Academy government and politics teacher Erik Van Houten; and retired Illinois police officer Marc Wiley.

The county commission is expected to appoint Cancela’s successor on Feb. 2. The district serves about 129,000 people in a large swath of territory including the Strip and McCarran International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

