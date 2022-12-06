Michael Brown to step down from head of GOED

The Executive Director of GOED, Michael Brown, will step down after Gov. Sisolak’s term ends.

Michael Brown, executive director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, speaks at the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance's annual State of Economic Development event on Feb. 9, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Brown, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, announced Monday that he will step down from his position at the end of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s term, which ends Jan. 2.

Prior to Brown’s appointed to lead GOED in October 2019, he served as the director of the state’s Department of Business and Industry. Brown has also served as president of gold mining firm Barrick Gold of North America, after first serving as vice president of U.S. public affairs. He also served spent eight years under President Ronald Reagan at the U.S. Treasury as a special assistant to the director of the U.S. Mint.

Brown said because he was a political appointee of Sisolak he would be leaving office at the same time as the governor. Sisolak lost his re-election bid about a month ago to Republican Joe Lombardo.

“(Sisolak) extended the opportunity for me to come in on a political appointment to first run the Department of Business and Industry and then to run GOED and what’s been fascinating fun-filled four years,” Brown said. “I came in with the governor; I’m just gonna leave with the governor.”

When reached for comment, the governor’s office pointed to Sisolak’s tweet on Monday that said, “Under your leadership, our economy has become stronger and more diverse than ever before. We wish you all the best!”

During Brown’s tenure, GOED approved tax abatements for 96 companies, which will create 14,652 jobs over five years and bring in $1.5 billion in new tax revenues, according to GOED.

Brown said he thinks GOED has “set the path for growth” for the state’s economy.

Gov.-elect Lombardo will be responsible for replacing Brown. His office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Brown wouldn’t comment on how his replacement would be chosen, but said he would work with Lombardo’s office to ensure a successful transition.

As for Brown’s next step? He “would like to take a rest.”

Brown said the pandemic and the subsequent economic recovery showed Nevada is “extraordinarily well positioned for growth,” but challenges still remain.

“I think the greatest challenge that we’re facing right now is on the workforce side — matching Nevada workers with their skills with what employers are looking for,” he said.

