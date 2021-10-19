Michele Fiore announces run for governor

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, under FBI investigation, announced Tuesday that she would run for governor.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announces her gubernatorial campaign at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Embattled Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced on Tuesday that she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Fiore said she would ban critical race theory in schools and mandated vaccines and promised an audit of the 2020 election.

Fiore opened the press conference by calling herself a fighter and recounting some of her past political battles. Then she spoke out against vaccine and mask mandates.

“I fight for those people who don’t want to take the vaccine, an unconstitutional mandate, and are getting fired,” Fiore said. “I fight for students who get a mask taped on their face. I fight for our teachers who are getting strangled by their unions.”

In an email to supporters, Fiore sought to connect her Nevada campaign with national politics.

“The failed Biden Presidency continues to drag America down, and Biden-backed socialist Steve Sisolak continues to follow his disgraceful leadership,” Fiore said in the email. “It’s time we bring Real Conservative Leadership back to Nevada.”

Fiore faces several prominent Republicans in the race, including former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Democrat-turned-Republican North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

In a video accompanying her campaign announcement, a gun-toting Fiore abruptly stops her Ford F-150 pickup in the middle of the desert, emerging to tout her conservative bona fides, including being among the first elected officials to endorse Trump. She then pauses to draw her semi-automatic handgun and shoot beer bottles representing vaccine mandates, critical race theory and election fraud.

“The Joe Biden administration is coming after me,” she says. “I’m Michele Fiore and I’m ready for the fight.”

The first-term city lawmaker, and former state assemblywoman, has been involved in a recent torrent of controversies.

Fiore is under FBI investigation related to her campaign finances; fellow Councilwoman Victoria Seaman accused her of breaking Seaman’s finger in an assault inside City Hall; and Fiore survived a failed recall effort last year fueled in part by racially charged remarks she reportedly made regarding affirmative action.

Fiore’s term on the council will expire in November 2022.

She was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, and served two terms before unsuccessfully running in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District in 2016. She was elected to the City Council in 2017, and is in her first term.

