Nevada

Midterm election in Nevada becomes battle of the billionaires

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2018 - 4:29 pm
 

The 2018 midterm election in Nevada has become a battle of the billionaires.

Of the top 10 donors to state elections and initiatives, half are associated directly with some of the wealthiest Americans. The five groups with ties to billionaires have combined to donate more than $116 million during this election cycle.

Most of the billionaire-linked money isn’t being poured into the contested races for governor or control of the state Legislature, but rather into the battles over ballot measures.

The fight over Question 3, the Energy Choice Initiative, has seen nearly $100 million in funding by itself.

On one side is Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway owns NV Energy, which stands to lose its electricity monopoly if the measure passes.

And on the other is Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Switch, founded by Rob Roy. Switch paid $27 million in 2016 to leave NV Energy so it could buy its electricity on the open market. Sands explored leaving NV Energy but chose to stay rather than pay a $23.9 million exit fee.

Here’s a look at the top 10 donors to Nevada campaigns from Jan. 1, 2017, through Friday’s most recent campaign finance reporting deadline, according to campaign finance reports from the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

This list does not include donations made to congressional candidates, which are tracked differently.

1. NV Energy — $63.4 million

The state’s largest electricity provider gave all but roughly $300,000 of the $63.4 million donated this cycle to fight Question 3, contibuting $63.1 million to the Coalition to Defeat Question 3.

If Question 3, the proposed constitutional amendment, passes, NV Energy’s hold as an electricity monopoly in Nevada would be eliminated.

The company also donated $70,000 to the Nevada State Democratic Party and made donations ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to dozens of candidates on both sides of the aisle running for various offices across Nevada.

2. Sheldon Adelson/Las Vegas Sands — $23.2 million

Adelson has been the biggest funder for the group supporting passage of Question 3, called Nevadans for Affordable, Clean Energy Choices. Of the $23.2 million that Adelson; his wife, Miriam; Las Vegas Sands Corp. and other Sands companies have donated, $21.9 million has gone directly to the Yes on 3 campaign.

Sands and the Adelsons also have given $50,000 to Adam Laxalt’s gubernatorial campaign; $40,000 to Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC; $50,000 to the NV Majority PAC, which supports Republicans running for state Senate; and various donations to candidates for statewide and local offices.

3. Switch — $11.4 million

The data center provider has poured more than 90 percent of its donations into the groups pushing for the passage of Question 3, but Switch also donated $75,000 to the Republican State Leadership Committee, the group that funded the recall attempts of Democratic state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro and Independent Sen. Patricia Farley.

Other recipients include both gubernatorial candidates’ PACs — Switch gave $40,000 to the Morning in Nevada PAC and $15,000 to Democrat Steve Sisolak’s Sandstone PAC — and various donations to down-ballot candidates on both sides of the aisle.

4. NextGen Climate Action — $10.1 million

Like the billionaires higher on this list, Tom Steyer and his NextGen Climate Action group have been hyper-focused on constitutional amendments. NextGen Climate Action has given $10 million to the group supporting Question 6, which would require that at least 50 percent of the electricity in Nevada comes from renewable sources by 2030.

The group also gave $100,000 to Nevadans for Secure Elections, which is pushing for the passage of Question 5, which would enable automatic voter registration through the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

5. Republican Governors Association — $9.9 million

The national group aimed at electing Republican governors has pumped nearly $10 million into Nevada this cycle. About $8.8 million has gone directly to the association’s local group, called RGA Nevada PAC, which is supporting Laxalt’s bid for governor.

It also donated $10,000 directly to Laxalt’s campaign and $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports GOP candidates running for state legislative seats.

6. Henry T. Nicholas/Marsy’s Law For All — $8.6 million

Henry T. Nicholas, the Broadcom co-founder and billionaire, has put $680,000 of his own money in the fight for Question 1, commonly called Marsy’s Law, while his political group, Marsy’s Law For All, has donated $7.95 million to the effort.

7. Democratic Governors Association — $7.7 million

The Governors Association has also been one of the biggest players this cycle in the governor’s race between Sisolak and Laxalt.

The biggest chunk has gone to Nevada Families First, the PAC supporting Sisolak in his bid for the governor’s mansion. The association also gave $1.5 million to its local PAC, Democratic Governors Association — Nevada, $85,000 to the state Democratic Party and $10,000 to Sisolak’s campaign.

8. Sixteen Thirty Fund — $6.3 million

A mysterious Washington, D.C.-based group has been the biggest backer of Question 5, Nevadans for Secure Elections, with all of the $6.3 million the group has donated this cycle going to the fight for that ballot measure.

Little is known about the group or its donors, but Politico described it in July as a “progressive nonprofit” that has spent millions nationally attacking Republicans on health care and taxes.

9. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — $3.7 million

The largest public employees union in the nation is also one of the biggest donors to state politics in Nevada this cycle.

About $2.6 million of the group’s donations has gone to its local affiliate, AFSCME Nevada; $425,000 to the state Democratic Party; $165,000 each to the Nevada Senate Democrats and Assembly Democratic Caucus; and $10,000 to several Democrats running for office in the state.

10. National Education Association — $3.6 million

The parent of the state teachers union was heavily involved in the Democratic gubernatorial primary fight between Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani.

About $1.9 million of the group’s donations went to Strong Public Schools Nevada, its locally affiliated PAC, which has been supporting Sisolak in the general election. It is also attacking Laxalt for his opposition to the 2015 commerce tax, which has been used to increase education funding in the state.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Stadust Raceway
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright on the TV show "Bonanza," and the actor's passion for auto racing at Stardust International Raceway in Las Vegas during the 1960s. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
Project Neon 85 percent complete
On Wednesday morning Oct. 31, Interstate 15 northbound lane restrictions were removed opening up Exit 41 to Charleston Blvd. On Thursday Nov. 1, Interstate 15 southbound lane restrictions were removed. The new southbound off-ramp to Sahara Ave. and Highland Dr. also opened Thursday, November 1. With Project Neon 85% finished the flow of traffic on Interstate 15 has substantially diminished. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Girl killed after jumping from bridge onto 215 Beltway in Henderson
Eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway are shut down by the Nevada Highway Patrol after a female juvenile jumped from the 215 overpass at Stephanie and was struck by a FedEx tractor trailer. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
Kristallnacht story
An interview with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Alexander Kuechel who survived seven concentration camps and didn’t leave Germany until after World War II was over. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead in central Las Vegas crash
An early Wednesday morning crash left at least one person dead and another injured. The crash was reported just around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection as police combed the area as they investigated the scene. Flamingo is blocked in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Street. Northbound Swenson is blocked at the intersection.
Richard Knoeppel named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year
Richard Knoeppel, an architecture design instructor at the Advanced technologies Academy, named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mojave Poppy Bees
(Zach Portman/University of Minnesota Department of Entomology) Male Mojave poppy bees exhibit territorial fighting behavior. The Center for Biological Diversity wants the bee, found only in Clark County, to be added to the endangered species list.
Clark County Schools announce random searches
Clark County School District middle and high school students will be subject to random searches for weapons under a new initiative to combat the wave of guns found on campus. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss React to Dennis Hof's Death
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss speak about their friend and prominent brothel owner Dennis Hof's death at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died
Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, Dennis Hof has died. He was 72. Nye County Sherriff's office confirmed. Hof owned Love Ranch brothel, located in Crystal, Nevada.
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at shopping center
Las Vegas police evacuated a southeast valley shopping center at Flamingo and Sandhill roads early Tuesday morning while they investigated reports of a suspicious package. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Metro hosts the K-9 Trials
The Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials returns to the Orleans Arena to benefit the Friends For Las Vegas Police K-9 group.
Kingman residents love their little town
Residents of Kingman, Ariz. talk about how they ended up living in the Route 66 town, and what they love about their quiet community. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Service at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Twelve unclaimed veterans are honored at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City in Oct. 9, 2018. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas house prices reach highest level in 11 years
Las Vegas house prices are rising But so is the amount of available homes on the market Still, properties priced below $300,000 are selling fast And September was the first time since June 2007 that the median house price reached the $300,000 mark Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country over the past year Recent data show the market is now less affordable than the national average
National Night Out
About 100 Summerlin residents gathered at Park Centre Dr. in Summerlin on Tuesday for National Night Out. Lt. Joshua Bitsko with Las Vegas Metro, played with 3-year-old David who was dressed as a police officer. Face painting, fire truck tours and more kept kids busy as parents roamed behind them. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rural homeless issue comes to a head in Pahrump
On Sept. 12, Pahrump sheriff deputies told residents of a homeless encampment on private property that they had 15 minutes to vacate and grab their belongings. That decision might face some legal consequences. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance blood drive on October 1
A blood drive was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on the one year anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance Lights memorial unveiled at St. Rose hospital
A dedication ceremony was held at St. Rose to unveil a memorial and to read the names of those who died on October 1, a year ago. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive Remembrance Wall
(Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive
Vitalent hosts a blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shootings. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October sunrise remembrance ceremony in Las Vegas
Myanda Smith, sister of Las Vegas shooting victim Neysa Tonks, speaks at the sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‪Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks to crowd at Oct. 1 sunrise remembrance ceremony ‬
‪Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks to the crowd at the Oct. 1 sunrise remembrance ceremony ‬at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Father of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim talks about college scholarship in his daughter's memory
Chris Davis, father of a Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim, Neysa Tonks, talks about a college scholarship in his daughter's memory to assist the children of those who died in the shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Oct. 1 survivor Malinda Baldridge talks about life after the shooting
Malinda Baldridge of Reno attended the Route 91 Harvest festival with her daughter, Breanna, 17, and was shot twice in the leg when the gunman fired on the crowd.
Route 91 survivor talks about lack of progress in gun legislation
Heather Gooze, a Route 91 survivor, talks about lack of progress in gun legislation since the Oct 1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas/Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Museum opening "How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the October 1 Memorials"
The Clark County Museum is opening an exhibit "How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the October 1 Memorials" of items left to honor the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Memorial service for former RJ lawyer Mark Hinueber
Mark Hinueber, the Review-Journal's former lawyer and defender of the First Amendment, died in Las Vegas on Aug. 23. Hinueber, who was 66, worked at the RJ and other newspapers for 42 years. On Saturday, his friends and family gathered for a memorial service.
Army veteran honored in Henderson event
Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse was honored by fellow veterans in an event hosted by a One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Center.
Politics
Early voting ends Friday in Clark County
The final day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voting locations will stay open past their scheduled closing time so long as people are waiting in line to cast ballots. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President’s son visits Las Vegas in support of Republican candidates
Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Representative Cresent Hardy and other Republican candidates during a rally at the Nevada Republican Party’s Summerlin office.
Barack Obama Encourages Las Vegas To Vote Early
Former President Barack Obama visits Las Vegas to encourage people to vote early for the midterm elections.
Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaks Along With Democrat Candidates Speak At #Risenvote Rally
Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaks at the #RiseNVote rally to get voters to vote early.
Heller, Rosen participate in debate
The senatorial debate between Dean Heller and Jacky Rosen highlighted differences between the candidates, who spent much of Friday night exchanging barbs on health care, immigration and gun control. (Courtesy KLAS-TV, Las Vegas)
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss React to Dennis Hof's Death
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss speak about their friend and prominent brothel owner Dennis Hof's death at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died
Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, Dennis Hof has died. He was 72. Nye County Sherriff's office confirmed. Hof owned Love Ranch brothel, located in Crystal, Nevada.
Duncan details his Safer Nevada plan, responds to campaign commercials
Nevada needs to increase the number of psychiatric ERs and the penalty for some serious crimes, according to Republican attorney general candidate Wes. He also contends that voters should consider Democrat candidate Aaron Ford’s multiple arrests and past tax liens.
The Right Take: Kavanaugh Testifies
Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her around 1982 when both were high school students. Her testimony didn’t provide any new information to corroborate her claims, but her emotion was visible for all to see. She projected a genuine belief that Kavanaugh assaulted her.
Nevada Politics Today: Jon Wellinghoff
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks interviews Jon Wellinghoff, CEO of Grid Policy.
The Right Take: Brett Kavanaugh
Two women have recently accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting them over three decades ago. Their allegations aren’t just unverified. Numerous supposed eyewitnesses have directly contradicted them.
Nevada Politics Today: Brett Kavanaugh And Trump
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks and Review-Journal columnist Debra J Saunders talk about Brett Kavanaugh and Trumps visit to Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today: Brett Kavanaugh And Trump
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks and Review-Journal columnist Debra J Saunders talk about Brett Kavanaugh and Trumps visit to Nevada.
Michael Ramirez Joins The Review-Journal Team
Pulitzer prize winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez talks about joining the Review-Journal and how he started his career.
Nevada Politics Today: Danny Tarkanian
The federal government should create a high-risk pool for individuals with pre-existing conditions. Susie Lee, the Democrat running for Congressional District 3 is against ICE. She’s also ducking debates, despite once challenging her opponent to debate her. That’s according to Danny Tarkanian, the Republican nominee for CD3.
Nevada Politics Today: Danny Tarkanian
The federal government should create a high-risk pool for individuals with pre-existing conditions. Susie Lee, the Democrat running for Congressional District 3 is against ICE. She’s also ducking debates, despite once challenging her opponent to debate her. That’s according to Danny Tarkanian, the Republican nominee for CD3.
Vice President Mike Pence visits Nellis Air Force Base
During his second visit to Nevada, Vice President Mike Pence spoke to airmen inside a Nellis Air Force Base hangar and spent the afternoon campaigning for GOP Sen. Dean Heller and gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt.
Nevada Politics Today: Karen Wayland
Nevada Politics Today: Asm. Jim Marchant
Asm. Marchant talks about education, voter integrity and running for leadership Nevada should increase funding for Career and Technical Education, but shouldn’t automatically register voters at the DMV. Assembly Republicans will also oppose tax increases next legislative session. That’s according to Assemblyman Jim Marchant.
More in Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like