Mike Pence to campaign in Las Vegas for Cresent Hardy on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Las Vegas Saturday morning to stump for Republican Congressional candidate Cresent Hardy.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at the Hudson Institute in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The visit comes in the middle of Nevada’s two-week early voting period, which started on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 2. Pence will also rally with incumbent Republican U.S. Sen Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the Republican nominee for governor, in Carson City Saturday afternoon.

Hardy is running against Democrat Steven Horsford in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Pence’s visits come after a busy first week of voting — nearly 200,000 people had cast ballots through Wednesday — in Nevada, which has featured campaign rallies across the state that have included President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and U.S. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

On Friday, U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-Utah, and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., will be in Las Vegas to campaign for Sen. Dean Heller and 3rd Congressional District candidate Danny Tarkanian.

The Las Vegas rally with Pence and Hardy will take place at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Boulevard South, on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., according to a press release from the Hardy campaign. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets can be obtained by visiting hardypence. eventbrite.com

The event for Heller and Tarkanian begins at 1 p.m. at the Nevada GOP Victory Office, 2925 N. Green Valley Parkway, Unit B in Henderson. To attend, email Christiana Purves at cpurves@gop.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.