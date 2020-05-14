Miller, Stephens seek to replace Dina Neal in Assembly District 7

Cameron “C.H.” Miller and John Stephens III are competing to replace Assemblywoman Dina Neal, who is seeking a state Senate seat this year.

Assemblywoman Dina Neal speaks during the opening of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign office in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. (Review-Journal file photo)

A first-time candidate with money behind him is in the hunt to represent the Democratic side of the ticket in the race for Assembly District 7.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Anthony Palmer in the general election. Palmer is running unopposed in the primary.

Cameron “C.H.” Miller, 39, has received financial support from multiple established Democrats, including Dina Neal, who currently represents the district. Neal is running for state Senate District 4 this year.

Miller will face John Stephens III in the mail-in primary. The deadline to mail ballots is June 9.

Miller, cousin of late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, said Thompson connected him to politics. Miller has a background in production and said he did a short film with students about civic engagement.

“It kind of ignited for me … an unknown passion,” he said. So he started getting more involved in community engagement, he said.

He said Thompson asked if he wanted to run a few years ago. After turning down the idea, he eventually settled on running in the 2020 cycle, Miller said.

“I wasn’t expecting to do it without him around. He was like a mentor and a good friend to me. But I decided that I still needed to step forward because it wasn’t about any of that as much as it is about serving our community and our state,” Miller said.

Politics is not completely new to Miller, who worked on campaigns for Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar.

Asked what one thing he would accomplish in his term if elected, Miller did not point to a clear policy, saying the pandemic is changing things. He alluded to wanting eliminate housing insecurity and ensure everyone has food.

He said he was not ready to speak on how to address budget issues brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Miller also evaded a question about where he would support budget cuts in light of the coronavirus crisis, saying there were too many variables in the air.

“And I’m a firm believer that you really need to be in the midst of something to truly understand all of the things involved to actually make an effective change.” He said he thinks there are too many variables.

Stephens, his opponent, said there are no departments that can handle any cuts.

“It would be too premature for me to say where I would want to cut without actually knowing what’s all involved,” he said.

Stephens, a library assistant with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, has run multiple races unsuccessfully. He said he wanted to run because he was born and raised in Las Vegas and wants to represent his community.

He said his top priority, if elected, is to ensure all Nevadans have access to health care. He said he wants to work with the state and the federal government to expand the Affordable Care Act.

“Because without health insurance or medical, you have a poor quality of life,” he said.

