Monroe-Moreno seeking 4th term versus 2 challengers

Danielle Monroe-Moreno, left, and Garland Brinkley, right.

Three-term incumbent Assemblywoman Danielle Monroe-Moreno is facing a challenge from a Republican and an independent in her quest for a fourth term.

Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, retired from a job as a corrections officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department in 2016 when she was first elected to Assembly District 1. Now, Republican Garland Brinkley and Patrick “Mac” McAtee-MacRae, who lists no political party, are challenging her for the seat. The district covers the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Monroe-Moreno said, if re-elected, she would like to find solutions for the housing shortage and the rising cost of housing.

“The young people in my district would love to move out of mom and dad’s house,” she said. “The seniors who don’t want a mortgage, both segments are being displaced. I’m worried about a senior homelessness issue. Rental rates are increasing to amounts they cant afford on a fixed income. Young kids can’t have the American dream of being homeowners.”

Monroe-Moreno said she has long championed women’s healthcare, and as a mother of five she would like to ensure pregnant women have safe options for giving birth.

“America is the most developed nation that has the highest proportion of women and children dying in child birth,” she said. “It’s Black and brown women not being heard. It doesn’t matter the income level. Women aren’t listened to.”

Brinkley, who moved to the district from the Bay Area of California two years ago, said he wants to push for legislation that would increase prison programs to rehabilitate offenders.

“I don’t want to have someone’s whole life spent committing crimes and being incarcerated constantly,” he said, arguing lower recidivism would save the state money. “I’d rather see them have a productive lives.”

Brinkley said he did not fear Lake Mead running out of water, but as a retired economics professor he believes there are perverse incentives forcing farmers to use more water than necessary to grow cops. He said he would consider bills that pay farmers to produce less of certain crops, like alfalfa, that require frequent watering.

McAtee-MacRae, a retired teacher and military veteran, said he wants to prioritize education and school safety, if elected. He said he’s considering bills that would require one door into each school or checking every students’ bags.

McAtee-MacRae, who has volunteered more than 4,000 hours in the community, said said he’s running as an independent so he can focus on voters’ concerns alone.

“Being an independent, I don’t have to worry about someone from higher up the food chain saying ‘don’t do this or we’re going to vote you out’,” he said. “There’s a lot of power and money in politics, neither of which I have a lot of.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.