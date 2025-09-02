More online Nevada DMV services restored following cyberattack

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has restored many online services, including vehicle registration renewals, following the massive cyberattack that left services hindered for more than a week.

Expert says state governments are big targets for cybercriminals

How prepared was Nevada to handle a cyberattack?

Nevada still struggling to recover from massive cyberattack

Is a win for retired cops and firefighters a loss for taxpayers?

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles restored a number of online services after more than a week of impacted services due to the recent cyberattack. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles restored a number of online services after more than a week of impacted services due to the recent cyberattack.

Nevadans can go online to renew registration, print out their driver’s history and renew their off-road vehicle permit at dmv.nv.gov/mydmvoffline.htm. They can also order personalized plates, report a smoking vehicle as a smog spotter and get insurance information.

DMV offices are still closed, however, including DMV services at AAA offices and county and city partnerships.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.