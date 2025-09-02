96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

More online Nevada DMV services restored following cyberattack

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles restored a number of online services after more than a ...
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles restored a number of online services after more than a week of impacted services due to the recent cyberattack. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Firefighters put out a fire at Life is a Cycle on May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/L ...
Is a win for retired cops and firefighters a loss for taxpayers?
A woman arrives at the DMV office on east Sahara Avenue to find it closed Tuesday, Aug. 26, 202 ...
Nevada still struggling to recover from massive cyberattack
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a num ...
How prepared was Nevada to handle a cyberattack?
A woman arrives at the DMV office on East Sahara Avenue to find it closed on Tuesday, Aug. 26, ...
Expert says state governments are big targets for cybercriminals
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 10:40 am
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles restored a number of online services after more than a week of impacted services due to the recent cyberattack.

Nevadans can go online to renew registration, print out their driver’s history and renew their off-road vehicle permit at dmv.nv.gov/mydmvoffline.htm. They can also order personalized plates, report a smoking vehicle as a smog spotter and get insurance information.

DMV offices are still closed, however, including DMV services at AAA offices and county and city partnerships.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES