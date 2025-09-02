More online Nevada DMV services restored following cyberattack
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has restored many online services, including vehicle registration renewals, following the massive cyberattack that left services hindered for more than a week.
Nevadans can go online to renew registration, print out their driver’s history and renew their off-road vehicle permit at dmv.nv.gov/mydmvoffline.htm. They can also order personalized plates, report a smoking vehicle as a smog spotter and get insurance information.
DMV offices are still closed, however, including DMV services at AAA offices and county and city partnerships.
