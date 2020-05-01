More tests may be behind jump in Clark County, Nevada COVID-19 cases

The state reported 229 new COVID-19 cases early Friday — the biggest one-day increase in more than three weeks — but the surge appeared to be driven by a jump in testing.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Clark County and Nevada both reported surges in new COVID-19 cases early Friday, but the state increase appeared to be largely driven by more testing being performed in recent days.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 229 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the biggest one-day increase in more than three weeks. The new cases raised the total cases in the state to 5,227, the agency reported on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

That number was derived from tests on 43,595 people, representing an infection rate of 11.99 percent of those tested.

The infection rate was only slightly higher than the 11.90 percent infection rate reported on Thursday, suggesting that the increase of tests to 2,082 from the 1,235 reported a day earlier was largely responsible.

Both figures are likely inflated from the true infection rate, as seriously ill people and those who have been in close contact with diagnosed patients have been far more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies in the state.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 139 new case of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase since 144 cases were reported on April 18. The county death toll also increased by four to 206.

The number of new tests performed in the county was not immediately available early Friday.

The state death toll in the morning report was unchanged at 243. The state typically updates the number of fatalities late in the day.

