More than 100K have voted so far in Las Vegas Valley

With Election Day now half over, nearly 110,000 Clark County residents have cast a vote on the final day to do so in the 2018 midterm elections.

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, arrives to vote with his family on Election Day 2018 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, while standing in line to vote with his wife, Jamie, at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, before voting at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. His wife, Jamie, older daughter Sophia and middle daughter Isabella are also pictured. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, while voting at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, shows his "I Voted" sticker at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits in line to cast his vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, center, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, with his two daughters Ashley and Carley, wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, votes at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits to be processed to vote at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jo Cato stands outside of a polling station at Raul Elizondo Elementary School as she campaigns for voters to chose her as University Regent in District 1 in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jo Cato stands outside of a polling station at Raul Elizondo Elementary School as she campaigns for voters to chose her as University Regent in District 1 in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Halfway through Election Day, nearly 110,000 Clark County residents had cast ballots on the final day to do so in the 2018 midterm elections.

That’s just about 10 percent of Clark County’s 1,094,325 active voters.

Overall turnout for the 2018 election is already well above totals seen in the previous midterm cycle in 2014. More Nevadans voted during this year’s two-week early voting period (554,000) than cast ballots in the previous midterm election (552,000).

Voting continues until 7 p.m. If you are in line before 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

— Colton Lochhead

Judge blocks registrar from removing observers at polls

A Clark County District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday to prevent the county registrar of voters from removing party observers from voting locations when the polls close at 7 p.m.

Attorney Erven T. Nelson filed the seven-page lawsuit Monday afternoon on behalf of the Nevada Republican Party, alleging that registrar Joe Gloria violated the state’s “express statutory requirement that members of the general public be allowed to observe the conduct of voting at polling places, particularly the closing of the polling places,” according to the complaint.

— Rio Lacanlale

Here’s how to avoid the lines

Don’t like waiting in lines? The Clark County Election Department can help with that.

The county has a place on its website where you can find vote centers wait times. The map brings up all the polling places.

Click on the one you want and it tells you in real time how long of a wait you will have. It also has the address of the voting center.

Click here to go to the site.

Getting through equipment malfunctions

Voters at Mirabelli Community Center, near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, reported a brief issue with a sign-in machine in the late morning but said it was short-lived.

Henderson resident Anthony Ordanza, 33, said staff members at the poll were upfront about the issue and suggested other polling places nearby for those who didn’t want to wait.

“They got up to speed pretty fast,” said Ordanza, who estimated he waited about 15 or 20 minutes before casting his ballot.

While keeping the specifics of his ballot to himself, Ordanza said he typically is willing to cross party lines but stuck with one party this time around. He has voted in midterms before, but he said several of his friends hadn’t participated in any election prior until now.

“I think it’s good for our age group to be out here,” he said.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin confirmed there was a brief machine issue at the center, adding that it was quickly resolved. He said he hadn’t been told of any significant issues at voting places in the valley as of 12:30 p.m.

William Neal, 50, waited about 20 minutes to cast his ballot even with the computer issue. A self-identified “anti-Trump” man, Neal said he voted for both Democrats and Republicans. He hoped for a more balanced government.

“I kind of went both ways, but Dean Heller didn’t get my vote. I have no problem saying that,” Neal said.

He wished voters would be more willing to identify as Americans rather than a party affiliation.

“I look at the best for our country and then go from there,” Neal said.

Louis Gonzales, 48, a sound and lighting engineer from Las Vegas, said the governor’s race and the energy questions were important to him.

He voted “yes” on Question 6, which would expand the state’s renewable energy usage.

“If it’s going to help the Earth, then why not?” Gonzales said.

He expressed concerns that government was more willing to put corporate interests over those of the people.

“That’s why I always come and vote,” Gonzales said.

— Mike Shoro

Sisolak votes in Las Vegas, Laxalt in Reno

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak was in line to vote early Tuesday morning at Kenny Guinn Middle School. He was accompanied by his daughters, Ashley and Carley.

Interviewed by reporters before he cast his ballot, he said the record turnout for early voting was “great.”

.@SteveSisolak is interviewed as he waited in line to vote this morning with his two daughters Ashley and Carley at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas. #NVElection pic.twitter.com/01UrvPjsoB — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) November 6, 2018

“I think more people need to participate in the process. I think it says an awful lot.”

As for the importance of Nevada in the midterm elections, he said, “If you know the eyes of the nation are watching us, it’s important. I know everyone wants to know what happens in Nevada.”

His plans for the day include a Clark County Commission meeting and to keep talking to voters.

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt was accompanied by his wife and three children as he voted in Reno Tuesday morning.

.@AdamLaxalt, GOP candidate for NV Gov, leaves the polling booth in Reno with his children after voting today. #NevadaVotes pic.twitter.com/7GRuTMFby7 — Bill Dentzer (@DentzerNews) November 6, 2018

Voters turning out

George Alberdt, who voted at the Andre Agassi Boys & Girls club, said he votes in every election. He stopped by the Agassi polling center at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue to start his day.

He said there are more people turning out to vote because more people are interested in politics today, “probably due to the current administration. Whether you like it or not, (Donald Trump) is out there tweeting every day.”

“I think the government is more transparent now. Issues are being raised every day and everyone’s got an opinion,” Alberdt said.

At the polling center at Downtown Summerlin, Irma Wenzel said it’s obvious why she came out to vote today.

“Because I want us to win,” later adding, “by ‘us’ I mean the Republicans.”

“Unfortunately I waited until the last day, but I’m glad I did it,” Wenzel said.

She said she had no issues voting at the Downtown Summerlin location. She said the staff were friendly and she didn’t have to wait in line.

Susan and Leanne Hall brought Leanne’s daughter, Kaylee, to the Downtown Summerlin vote center with them.

“I think it’s good to teach her the importance of it before she starts voting, so she can make her own decisions.”

Kaylee added, “And because I don’t have school.”

Susan, a public employee, hit the polls Tuesday because “Voting is a privilege and a right.”

Leanne, a veteran, said she felt like the effort was a little half-hearted.

“We hope that candidates will do what they say or advertise, because it is advertising, but all we can do is vote,” she said.

“It’s the only place we can have any kind of say, unless you’re a senator or you know one well enough to join the rat race.”

“I am a public employee, so some of these things affect me directly on a daily basis,” Susan said. “This is the only time I really get to have an opinion.”

— Max Michor

Polls open in Clark County

Voting has begun in Clark County today.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and voters were lining up to cast their ballots.

You can vote at any of the 172 vote centers throughout the county. Get a list and map of where those voting centers are through this link on the Clark County Election Department website.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Get information on candidates, ballot questions and more through the Review-Journal’s 2018 Voters Guide.

Follow the Review-Journal throughout the day and into the evening for the latest on election day news.