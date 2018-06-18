More than 200K signatures submitted for Nevada energy ballot measure

A group that wants at least 50 percent of Nevada’s energy to come from renewable energy sources said Monday that it has more than twice the needed signatures to get its initiative on the November ballot.

Solar panels line the roof of Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School on Monday, March 12, 2018, one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future delivered more than 230,000 signatures in total to the 17 county election departments across the state to submit signatures for ballot measures. To qualify, 2018 ballot petitions must submit at least 112,544 eligible signatures ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Roughly 20 percent of the energy in Nevada currently comes from renewable sources, and it’s current Renewable Portfolio Standard, or RPS, calls for an increase to 25 percent by 2025.

But the group behind the initiative thinks Nevada can go further.

If passed by voters this November, the initiative would push Nevada’s renewable standard to 50 percent by 2030, a goal that would put them in line with Oregon, California, New York and New Jersey. Vermont has an RSP that calls for 75 percent by 2032, and Hawaii’s law calls for all of the state’s energy to come from renewable sources by 2045.

