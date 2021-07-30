Most Nevada COVID-19 metrics climb again; positivity rate rise stalls

Nevada reports 1,310 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths as hospitalizations inch higher according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for kids who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada continued to see increases in most of its major coronavirus metrics on Friday, with new cases exceeding 1,000 for the sixth straight day, a dozen deaths and an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website showed 1,310 new COVID-19 cases reported over the preceding day. That was the second highest single-day increase since the streak of 1,000-plus daily reports began on July 23.

New COVID-19 cases remained higher than the moving 14-day average, which rose from 850 in Thursday’s report to 870. The rate has been rising steadily since it hit a recent low of 132 cases per day on June 10, according to state data.

The 12 deaths reported were more than double the moving two-week average of fatalities, which remained unchanged at seven.

Friday’s report pushed totals in the state to 356,401 cases and 5,912 deaths from the disease.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 14.3 percent. The rate has more than quadrupled since hitting its recent low of 3.3 percent recorded on June 10 and is now higher than the 14.2 percent seen during last year’s summer surge of the disease.

As of Friday’s report, there were 1,133 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, four more than the day prior. Hospitalization totals have been trending up since the second week in June, and have nearly reached the level of last summer’s peak.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 1,059 new coronavirus cases, according to data posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. All of the deaths reported in the state on Friday occurred in the county.

Cumulative county totals rose to 280,201 cases and 4,705 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 15.4 percent.

