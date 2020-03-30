Murren gives update on Nevada coronavirus task force

Jim Murren held a news conference Monday to provide updates on a newly formed public-private partnership he is leading aimed at distributing resources to blunt the spread of the new coronavirus.

Jim Murren speaks at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Murren provided updates including members of the task force, the group’s goals during the pandemic, and what accomplishments it has made.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he had tapped Murren to lead the task force on March 22 and said at the time that it “is inevitable that we will need to rely on both government and businesses to see us through this crisis in the best way possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

