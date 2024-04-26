Native and transplants: Where your federal representatives are from

Three of Nevada’s congressional members are born and raised in Nevada, while the other three moved to the Silver State. Here’s where your Nevada rep is from.

U.S. Reps. Susie Lee, clockwise, from top left, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford, all Nevada Democrats, voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two counts, while U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, bottom left, voted against the counts. (AP/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Nevada’s Congressional delegation paints a good picture of Nevada’s population: they’re a good mix of natives and transplants who call the Silver State home. Three were born and raised in Nevada; the other three moved to the state later in life.

Here’s some biographical information of your federal elected officers ato better understand who’s representing you in the House and Senate.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Cortez Masto is a third-generation Nevadan from Las Vegas. The former Nevada attorney general graduated from University of Nevada Reno with a degree in finance. She then went to Gonzaga School of Law in Washington state and was later admitted to the Nevada State Bar. Cortez Masto has served as Nevada’s U.S. Senator since 2017.

Sen. Jacky Rosen

Rosen grew up in Chicago and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1979. Her parents moved to Las Vegas while she was in college. Rosen followed them after graduating. She was elected to the Senate in 2018. Before that, she served as representative for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District from 2017 to 2019.

Rep. Dina Titus

Titus grew up in Tifton, Georgia, and moved to Las Vegas in 1977. She graduated from the College of William and Mary, got a master’s degree from the University of Georgia, and earned her doctorate at Florida State University. Titus has represented Nevada’s 1st Congressional District since 2013, and she previously represented Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District from 2009 to 2011.

Rep. Mark Amodei

Amodei, who first took office to the House of Representatives in 2011 to represent Northern Nevada, was born in Carson City and graduated from Carson High School in 1976. He got his bachelor’s degree from UNR and went to law school at the University of Pacific’s McGeorge Law School. Amodei is currently the only Republican in Nevada’s congressional delegation.

Rep. Susie Lee

Lee was born in Canton, Ohio — home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — and went to Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. She moved to Las Vegas in 1993 to work as an education nonprofit leader. Lee has served Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District since 2019.

Rep. Steven Horsford

Horsford was born and raised in Las Vegas. He graduated from Edward W. Clark High School in Las Vegas and attended UNR, where he studied political science and communications. Horsford has been Nevada’s 4th Congressional District representative since 2019, although he previously held the position from 2013 to 2015.

