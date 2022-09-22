87°F
Nevada

NDOC medical director resigns after 2 inmates die by suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 4:56 am
 
Updated September 22, 2022 - 12:21 pm
Guard towers at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Nevada Department of Corrections officials confirmed this week that the department’s medical director submitted his resignation last week.

No information was provided about why Dr. Michael Minev resigned, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokesperson Teri Vance.

Vance said Tuesday that Minev submitted his resignation on Sept. 13 and that it will be effective Sept. 30.

The resignation comes less than a week after two inmates died by suicide at High Desert State Prison.

Minev has been the medical director since October 2018 and has practiced in Southern Nevada since 2009, according to the NDOC website.

He previously worked as the medical director of the Henderson Detention Center.

On Sept. 7, David Thompson, 38, of Elko County, died by hanging inside High Desert State Prison, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Thompson’s death was ruled a suicide.

The next day, Deryl Dent, 32, of Indian Springs, died by hanging, and it was also ruled a suicide, the coroner said.

“We are concerned by these deaths,” Vance said in an email. “Our staff is reviewing the circumstances and developing an assessment and intervention plan.”

Minev could not be reached for comment.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

