NDOT Director Swallow set to depart the agency

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow will vacate her role with the agency as the new year begins.

Kristina Swallow was appointed as the director of the Nevada Department of Transportation, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2018. Swallow will vacate her role with the agency as the new year begins. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Kristina Swallow, the director the the Nevada Department of Transportation, addresses guests in front of the reconstructed Charleston Interchange at a party to celebrate the end of Project Neon in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Swallow will vacate her role with the agency as the new year begins. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow will vacate her role with the agency as the new year begins.

Swallow, who was appointed as director on Jan. 31, 2019, by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak, announced via Twitter that she would no longer serve in the role sometime after Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo is sworn in to office in January.

“I don’t know when my last day will be or what the future holds but I will stay as long as is needed to ensure a smooth transition for the team and the state,” Swallow tweeted.

Swallow broke down a list of accomplishments made during her time with NDOT that included updating the state’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan to include equity and addressing speeding and adding safety improvements like wrong way driver alert systems and the addition of passing and climbing lanes.

She also noted that 233 projects were approved during the first three fiscal years of her time at NDOT and included the finality to major projects such as the $1 billion Project Neon, the most-expensive public works project in state history.

Project Neon also brought on board 22 continuous miles of high occupancy vehicle lanes between Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 and the controversial 24/7 enforcement of the lanes. The enforcement hours were recently changed to between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., as part of a pilot program.

Prior to being appointed director of NDOT, Swallow spent 25 years in the civil engineering industry, including serving as the program manger for the city of Las Vegas’ department of public works.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.