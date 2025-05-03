Need Real ID? Las Vegas Valley DMVs are expanding walk-in service

Nevada residents who have a flight within the next 45 days and do not yet possess a Real ID can walk into four valley DMV offices any day to obtain one starting next week.

Starting Monday, the DMV will allow those who need to secure a Real ID to fly in the near term visit the select offices between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday to get the updated identification card without an appointment. Anyone without an appointment will need to show proof that they are scheduled to fly commercially within the next 45 days to be seen for a Real ID.

Walk-in availability is open at the Sahara, Flamingo, Decatur and Henderson DMV offices.

After the Real ID act was passed by Congress in 2005 the DMV has been issuing Real IDs with a gold circle or shape of Nevada with a star in the middle located in the upper right hand corner of the license. The deadline for residents to obtain one was pushed back multiple times, including during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the deadline to obtain a Real ID to be able to fly commercially approaching on Wednesday, those without one have been scurrying to try and obtain one.

“There are many misconceptions about who needs a Real ID, and customers who assumed the date would move again were not worried about the previous deadlines,” DMV Director Tonya Laney said in a statement. “Well, we are now seeing panic creep in amongst Nevadans who are trying to get their Real IDs. This is a problem for the rest of the customers in the state who already had appointments to get their regular DMV business done.”

The move to offer walk-ins all week comes on the heels of the DMV last week opening walk-ins limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Nevada is 80 percent compliant on those who have a Real ID, but the rush of residents who don’t posses one saw the DMV handle 46,770 customers who needed a Real ID, between customers with appointments and walk-ins.

Anyone who does not have a Real ID, valid military ID or passport will encounter issues while attempting to go through security checkpoints at airports and federal buildings where they will be required starting next week.

“If you do not have a need to board a commercial aircraft, enter a secure military facility or nuclear power plant, please do not panic!” Laney said. “Your existing driver license, ID card or instruction permit is still a valid document for all other purposes.”

