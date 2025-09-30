Nevada acting US attorney Sigal Chattah disqualified from multiple cases, judge rules
A federal judge on Tuesday disqualified acting Nevada U.S. attorney Sigal Chattah from supervising multiple cases in which defendants challenged her appointment.
Arizona-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell said in his order that Chattah was disqualified from supervising the criminal prosecutions of four defendants who filed challenges through their attorneys.
Campbell also ruled that federal judges in Nevada could decide whether to select their own interim U.S. attorney.
The federal public defender’s office has argued that Chattah’s term expired in July and that she has been doing her job since then without “force or effect.”
Federal prosecutors have said Chattah, who has been in office since April, “is validly serving.”
The debate over Chattah comes after a ruling that Alina Habba, her counterpart in New Jersey, was serving unlawfully and had not been properly appointed.
