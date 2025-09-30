87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Nevada acting US attorney Sigal Chattah disqualified from multiple cases, judge rules

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Ve ...
Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas attorney and RNC national committeewoman Sigal Chattah, center, shown leaving the Llo ...
Las Vegas attorney and RNC national committeewoman Sigal Chattah, center, shown leaving the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with Michelle Fiore and attorney Michael Sanft on Sept. 9, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Brian Sandoval, center, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, attends the Board of Regen ...
UNR president responds to DOJ investigation referral over UndocuPack
Victor Wakefield speaks during a public hearing at the Nevada Department of Education's boardro ...
‘Right leader at the right time’: Nevada governor names new state schools superintendent
Former Las Vegas mayor, ‘Real Water’ president wrote letters supporting Michele Fiore
Judge denies Planned Parenthood’s effort to block Nevada’s parental notification law
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 4:26 pm
 

A federal judge on Tuesday disqualified acting Nevada U.S. attorney Sigal Chattah from supervising multiple cases in which defendants challenged her appointment.

Arizona-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell said in his order that Chattah was disqualified from supervising the criminal prosecutions of four defendants who filed challenges through their attorneys.

Campbell also ruled that federal judges in Nevada could decide whether to select their own interim U.S. attorney.

The federal public defender’s office has argued that Chattah’s term expired in July and that she has been doing her job since then without “force or effect.”

Federal prosecutors have said Chattah, who has been in office since April, “is validly serving.”

The debate over Chattah comes after a ruling that Alina Habba, her counterpart in New Jersey, was serving unlawfully and had not been properly appointed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES