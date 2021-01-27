Nevada adds 1,020 COVID cases, 18 deaths; positivity rate dips again

The new figures brought cumulative totals for the state to 273,873 cases and 4,088 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Nursing student Ashley Prandecki gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada added 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 1,144 cases daily but ended a two-day streak of reported cases below 1,000.

Newly reported deaths were at the two-week moving average of 18 per day.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus, declined another three-tenths of a percentage point, to 18.6 percent.

That was the 14th straight day the rate has declined, according to the state data, which is sometimes adjusted after the fact to better reflect the onset of the illness.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.