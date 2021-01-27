46°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 1,020 COVID cases, 18 deaths; positivity rate dips again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 11:24 am
 
Nursing student Ashley Prandecki gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the ...
Nursing student Ashley Prandecki gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada added 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The new figures brought cumulative totals for the state to 273,873 cases and 4,088 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services reported.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 1,144 cases daily but ended a two-day streak of reported cases below 1,000.

Newly reported deaths were at the two-week moving average of 18 per day.

Data: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada by the numbers

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus, declined another three-tenths of a percentage point, to 18.6 percent.

That was the 14th straight day the rate has declined, according to the state data, which is sometimes adjusted after the fact to better reflect the onset of the illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
2
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
3
Nevada sees fewer than 1K new COVID cases for second day in a row
Nevada sees fewer than 1K new COVID cases for second day in a row
4
70 years ago today, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
70 years ago today, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
5
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting in the parking lot of the Kensington ...
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
By / RJ

While the state has made progress in gun violence legislation, the authors note Nevada’s gun death rate and gun suicide rate remain 40 and 60 percent higher than the national average.

 
Nevada officials lobby feds for remedies to vaccine shortages
By Gary Martin and Debra J. Saunders / RJ Washington Bureau

“If it doesn’t get fixed, it’s going to get worse,” said Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., who blamed a cumbersome bureaucratic process for creating a delay in delivery of vaccines.

Read More