Nevada

Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

July 28, 2020
July 28, 2020 - 10:51 am
 
Updated July 28, 2020 - 11:28 am

Nevada recorded 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services published the new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushing the state’s case total to 44,936 and raising the death toll to 759.

New cases were well above the daily average of just over 897 over the preceding week and surpassed the 1,000 mark for the 10th time this month.

Fatalities were likewise well above the daily average of 13 over the period.

The agency also reported 35 new hospitalizations of people with either confirmed or suspected cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus over the preceding day. That brought the total for the state to 1,047.

The Nevada Hospital Association said in an update posted Monday that the state has remained in a range of 1,100 to 1,150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the past week, suggesteing the rate may be stabilizing after increasing for several weeks.

The state infection or positivity rate, considered a better bellwether of the trend of the outbreak than the daily case and death reports, posted its 20th straight daily gain in the new report, reaching 9.99 percent.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, fell for more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17, but has nearly doubled since then.

The Southern Nevada Health District also reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in Clark County.

The new cases, which are also reflected in the state totals, brought the number of cases reported in the county to 38,534 and pushed the death toll to 625.

Both figures were well above the daily averages of nearly 883 cases and just under 10 deaths over the preceding week.

The health district also reported 35 new hospitalizations over the preceding day, matching the total reported by the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

