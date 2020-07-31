Nevada adds 1,264 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths

The jump in fatalities, which brought the death toll in the state to 830, was the highest single-day increase announced by the state since the beginning of the outbreak.

Nevada recorded 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional fatalities — the highest one-day jump in deaths announced by the state since the outbreak began — over the preceding day, according to data posted Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the latest figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushing the case total for the state to 48,088 and the death toll to 830.

New cases were well above the daily average of slightly more than 986 over the preceding week. Fatalities also were well above the daily average of nearly 12 for the period. The death total was one higher than the 28 deaths announced by the agency on July 21 and 22.

The agency also reported a net increase of 14 hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases to a total of 1,159. That is just one below the highest total of 1,160 recorded in the state’s hospitalization database for July 23.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Thursday, the district had reported 40,193 COVID-19 cases and 663 deaths.

Both the health district and the state redistribute cases and deaths after they are announced to better reflect the trajectory of the outbreak, so the figures announced daily generally don’t match the revised data breakdowns they publish.

