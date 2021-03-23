Nevada adds 147 new COVID cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate at 4.7%

The updated state data brought totals for the Silver State to 301,481 cases and 5,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Tuesday reported 147 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths over the previous day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 301,481 cases and 5,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

As major disease metrics continue to trend downward, new cases were below the moving 14-day average of 199 daily recorded cases.

New fatalities, however, were well above the moving two-week average of four per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous day, reaching 4.7 percent.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 108 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought cumulative totals in the county to 232,916 cases and 4,062 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state rate at 4.7 percent.

