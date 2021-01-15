Nevada adds 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Updated figures from the state brought totals in Nevada to 258,050 cases of COVID-19 and 3,698 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

North Las Vegas Fire Department fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to a city attorney office employee at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada on Friday reported 1,878 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 258,050 cases of COVID-19 and 3,698 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

New cases were higher than the 14-day moving daily average of 1,701, state data shows. The moving two-week average of daily reported deaths was unchanged at 21.

The state data shows that the two-week daily average of deaths has been declining steadily since it reached a high of 36 on Dec. 22. The state redistributes data after daily total announcements to better reflect the date of death, which at times causes the trendlines to diverge from daily reports.

New cases also have been ebbing since Jan. 9, even as the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, has been rising. The rate remained unchanged at 21.6 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, Clark County reported 1,518 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures, which are reflected in the state totals, brought totals in the county to 197,652 cases and 2,795 deaths.

