Nevada adds 226 new coronavirus cases; no deaths for 2nd straight day

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to Sharon Brockway, of North Las Vegas, at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Public health officials in Nevada on Monday reported 226 new coronavirus and no additional deaths.

Updated data from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative case total in Nevada to 293,980 as the state approaches the March 5 anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

The state’s death toll remained unchanged at 4,957 for the second straight day. It was not immediately clear whether reporting issues were responsible for the sudden flattening in the fatalities, which averaged seven per day over the preceding 14 days, according to the state data.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, dropped again Monday, reaching 7.5 percent.

New cases fell well below the 14-day moving average of 311 cases per day. The two-week average of daily cases ticked up Monday from 308 a day earlier.

Because health officials in most rural counties recently stopped working on weekends, Monday numbers typically are lower, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director has said.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, officials reported 170 new coronavirus cases, bringing the local cumulative total to 226,871. The death toll remains at 3,861. Clark County numbers are included in statewide totals.

The county’s two-week positivity rate took another dip Monday, reaching 8.4 percent. That’s a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous day.

