Nevada

Nevada adds 2,320 new COVID-19 cases, near-record 48 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 11:42 am
 
Karina Lewis of Las Vegas uses a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test on the first day of testing ope ...
Karina Lewis of Las Vegas uses a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 2,320 new coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths, according to state data.

The fatalities tied for the second-highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the pandemic arrived in Nevada in early March, according to data posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The most deaths reported in a single day was on Thursday, when 50 were recorded. The toll announced Tuesday, covering the preceding day, tied the 48 deaths reported on Dec. 3.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Deaths were well above the moving seven-day average of daily recorded deaths, which rose to 34.

New COVID-19 cases were well below the moving seven-day average of 2,636 daily reported cases.

The updated figures brought the state totals to 191,732 cases and 2,596 deaths.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of positive tests, remained stagnant at 21.3 percent after declining for five straight days.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 1,897 new cases and 35 additional deaths. The updated figures posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 144,834 cases and 2,037 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

