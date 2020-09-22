Nevada adds 262 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Nevada on Tuesday reported 262 additional cases of the coronavirus, along with 15 more deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes Teasha James' temperature before testing for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas on Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, a sudden uptick after a decrease in reported deaths in recent days.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus webpage brought the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,546. There were 262 additional cases reported Tuesday, which brought the total to 76,298.

On Monday, no additional deaths were reported statewide, while only three were reported Sunday, according to state data. All of the deaths reported Tuesday came out of Clark County.

The cumulative infection rate Tuesday remained at 11.4 percent. The rate, which is considered a better indicator of the outbreak than daily death or case totals, is calculated by the Review-Journal as the total cases divided by the total people tested.

The state, which calculates its positivity rate based on the number of tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 10 percent Tuesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

While updated data on Clark County from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available Tuesday morning, the state’s website showed 182 new cases in the county, and the 15 additional deaths.

The total number of cases in the county rose to 64,470, while the total number of fatalities is now 1,343, according to state data.

Figures from the state and county health districts can vary because of different reporting schedules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

