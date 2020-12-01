Nevada adds 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

The new figures brought the cumulative total of cases in the state to 154,867 and the death toll to 2,166., state officials reported Tuesday.

A COVID-19 test is shown on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 2,698 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths over the preceding day, state officials reported Tuesday.

The new figures reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative total of cases in the state to 154,867 and the death toll to 2,166.

The number of new cases was slightly higher than the daily average of slightly more than 2,100 cases over the past week.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Deaths were above the daily average of nearly 18 over the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.