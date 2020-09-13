93°F
Nevada

Nevada adds 317 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 12:36 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2020 - 12:45 pm

Nevada reported 317 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Sunday, according to state data.

The new figures brings the total of confirmed cases to 73,537 and total deaths to 1,452, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

The cumulative positivity rate increased to 11.60 percent, up from 11.49 percent on Saturday. The rate is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case and death numbers.

The rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested in the state, topped out at 12.20 percent on April 25 during the first surge of COVID-19 cases, then steadily declined to 5.20 percent on June 17, when it started to rise again. It climbed steadily again before flattening out in late August and now has started to inch lower again.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 248 new cases and one additional death in Clark County on Sunday, bringing the county case total to 62,650 and death toll to 1,260.

The Clark County data is generally reflected in the state reporting, though discrepancies can be caused by reporting issues or differences in reporting cycles.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

