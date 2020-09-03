Nevada adds 351 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths; positivity rate unchanged

Data posted Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services pushed total cases in the state to 70,223, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 1,363.

In this June 22, 2020, file photo, Eddie Galaz of the Clark County Fire Department, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. Steve Sanson, combat medic, demonstrate a COVID-19 test in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

Data collected by the Department of Health and Human Services and posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed total cases reported in the state to 70,223, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 1,363.

New cases were well below the daily average of 458 over the preceding week, while deaths were more than twice the daily average of just over 12 for the period.

The state’s cumulative infection of positivity rate remained unchanged from the previous day at 11.61 percent — the first time it has not risen over two consecutive days since mid-June.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than the daily new cases and deaths figures, had been rising steadily since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17 before registering a 0.01 decline in Wednesday’s report.

The number of hospitalized patients with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus declined by 44 to 631. The figure has declined by nearly 46 percent since peaking at 1,165 on July 31.

Testing for COVID-19 rebounded from Wednesday’s report, with 5,774 tests recorded. The state says 604,692 people have now been tested, or slightly less than 20 percent of the state’s estimated 2020 population of 3.16 million.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

Data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page brought the case total for the county to 60,144, while the fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,181.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 368 for the preceding week, while deaths were double the daily average of 12 for the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

