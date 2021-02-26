Nevada adds 399 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate dips again

Nevada on Friday reported 399 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to a Robert Koenen, 76, of Las Vegas, at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 293,029 cases and 4,942 deaths in Nevada.

Friday was the fourth day in a row that the reported new cases of COVID-19 were above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which was 314 as of Friday’s update, according to the state data. Despite that, the 14-day average has been trending downward since mid-January.

The two-week moving average of deaths has also been moving lower over the same time frame, although daily reports are usually higher than the average. The fatalities reported Friday were an exception, being below the 14-day moving average of 10 deaths a day, the data show.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.3 percentage points on Friday, reaching 8.3 percent. That is the lowest it has been since Oct. 19, when it stood at 8.2 percent.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 300 new cases and eight additional deaths on Friday, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county increased to 226,120 cases and 3,847 deaths.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate dropped to 9.3 percent, a percentage point higher than the state average.

