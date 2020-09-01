Nevada adds 405 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Data posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website raised the case total for the state to 69,633 and raised the death toll to 1,313.

Registered nurse Liliana Sandoval explains a self-administered COVID-19 test to a patient at the new "Stop, Swab and Go" COVID-19 testing site at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 405 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths from the disease, according to state data posted Tuesday.

New cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were below the daily average of nearly 460 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well below the daily average of 15 for the period.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, which have been declining for weeks, continued on that path, falling by 21 to 643 over the preceding day.

The state’s cumulative infection or positivity rate, considered an better indicator of the trend of the outbreak, inched higher for the sixth straight day, reaching 11.62 percent.

The rate — calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — has been climbing since it bottomed out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over the preceding day in Clark County.

Data posted on the health district’s coronavirus webpage the county case total to 59,716 and raised the death toll to 1,134.

New cases and fatalities were well below the daily average of just over 274 and 14, respectively, over the preceding week.

