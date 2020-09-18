94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 501 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 10:34 am
 
Updated September 18, 2020 - 11:39 am

Nevada on Friday reported an additional 501 cases of the coronavirus and 18 more fatalities, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Service’s coronavirus website raised the total cases in the state to 75,096, while the number of fatalities rose to 1,524.

The infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case counts and fatalities, rose slightly from 11.44 percent on Thursday to 11.45 percent on Friday.

The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested. It has been inching lower since hitting a recent peak of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 302 additional cases in Clark County on Friday, along with 16 more fatalities.

The new data on the health district’s coronavirus website brought the total cases in the county to 63,603 and raised the death toll to 1,325.

An estimated 58,994 people have recovered from the disease, according to county data.

Nye County on Friday reported only one additional case, raising the total cases in the county to 492. The additional case was in Pahrump, the only Nye County city that has reported cases in the past week, the county said in an emailed statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
2
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
3
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
4
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll tops 1.5K as state adds 347 new cases
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll tops 1.5K as state adds 347 new cases
5
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More