Nevada adds 501 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Nevada on Friday reported 501 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more fatalities, according to state data, pushing the infection rate slightly higher.

In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera places used swab into the solution tube during a demonstration at a COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Friday reported an additional 501 cases of the coronavirus and 18 more fatalities, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Service’s coronavirus website raised the total cases in the state to 75,096, while the number of fatalities rose to 1,524.

The infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case counts and fatalities, rose slightly from 11.44 percent on Thursday to 11.45 percent on Friday.

The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested. It has been inching lower since hitting a recent peak of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 302 additional cases in Clark County on Friday, along with 16 more fatalities.

The new data on the health district’s coronavirus website brought the total cases in the county to 63,603 and raised the death toll to 1,325.

An estimated 58,994 people have recovered from the disease, according to county data.

Nye County on Friday reported only one additional case, raising the total cases in the county to 492. The additional case was in Pahrump, the only Nye County city that has reported cases in the past week, the county said in an emailed statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.