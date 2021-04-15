Nevada adds 549 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate up again

Nevada on Thursday reported 549 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

People wait in line at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Both coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevada remained above their recent averages on Thursday, with 549 new cases and six additional fatalities reported over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 309,699 cases and 5,359 deaths since the pandemic began.

Although there were six additional deaths reported throughout the state, Clark County recorded seven more deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear, although data revisions have previously caused differences between the state and county numbers.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which rose to 251 on Thursday. Deaths also remain well above the average of three daily recorded deaths over that time frame.

Disease metrics had been declining for nearly three months, but have recently flattened and registered a series of slight increases over the past two weeks. State public health officials say the rise of the metrics had been expected after the relaxation of some mitigation measures recently by Gov. Steve Sisolak, but say they are closely monitoring the indicators.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to be infected, also increased again by 0.1 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 5.5 percent.

The rate has been increasing since April 3, when it was at 4.2 percent, and on Tuesday surpassed the 5 percent benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization for the first time in nearly a month.

Clark County’s two-week positivity rate remained below the state average, at 5.3 percent.

There were 366 people hospitalized in Nevada with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday’s report, which is 44 more than the previous day, according to state data.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported on Wednesday that the state “has been experiencing minor increases in hospitalization over the past few weeks,” but added that the small surge “has not significantly impacted hospital capacity and capabilities.”

Clark County on Thursday reported 440 new coronavirus cases, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 239,293 cases and 4,205 deaths. Those figures are also reflected in the state reporting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.