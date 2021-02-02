Nevada adds 811 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

Nevada on Tuesday reported 811 new coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

RN Dawn Schuder prepares another dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health District's COVID-19 Second Dose Clinic site within the Las Vegas Convention Center during a preview on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Tuesday reported 811 new coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website pushed state totals to 279,957 cases and 4,324 deaths.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 971 cases a day —the first time that rate has fallen below 1,000 since Nov. 4, when it stood at 996, state data shows.

The two-week positivity rate, a key indicator public health officials monitor, has declined steadily since Jan. 13, when it hit a peak of 21.7 percent. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was at 17.1 percent, a 0.3-percentage-point decrease from the previous day.

Newly reported deaths were well above the moving two-week average of 16.

January was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, with 1,132 deaths reported.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 689 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought cumulative totals in the county to 215,469 cases and 3,313 deaths.

