Nevada adds 849 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths as new positives rebound

After several below-average new cases reports, the metric rebounded to its highest level in a week, well above the daily average of just over 667 for the preceding week.

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada recorded 849 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths over the preceding day, as new case levels rebounded to their highest level in a week.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the total cases in Nevada to 64,433 and bumped the death toll to 1,185.

New cases were well above the daily average of just over 667 for the preceding week and was the highest one-day gain since 859 new cases were reported on Aug. 14.

Fatalities were well below the daily average of slightly more than 20 for the period.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The agency also reported that hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients declined by 67 over the preceding day, to a total of 807. That’s well below the levels seen in late July and early August, when daily hospitalizations typically ranged between 1,100 and 1,165.

The closely watched state infection or positivity rate, meanwhile, inched higher after remaining unchanged the previous day.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, has been climbing steadily since it reached a low ebb of 5.20 percent on June 17 to reach its current level of 11.38 percent. The rate, which represents the proportion of positive tests among those tested, is considered a better indicator of the direction of the outbreak in the state than the daily new cases or deaths numbers.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, also reported a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases with 776 and added nine to the death toll in Clark County.

The figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 55,521 and raised the death toll to 1,015.

The health district also reported 97 new hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases over the preceding day, underscoring recent Nevada Hospital Association reports that “some individual hospitals (are) experiencing high occupancy rates and high ICU occupancy rates, predominately in Southern Nevada.”

