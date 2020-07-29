103°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 11:11 am
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 11:14 am

Nevada added 870 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The figures, posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, brought the state case total to 45,806 and the death toll to 780.

The number of new cases was below the daily average of slightly more than 1,058 over the preceding week and was the lowest daily total announced by the agency since July 20.

Fatalities were well above the daily average of nearly 12 for the period.

The state also reported that utilization of hospital beds by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients declined by 37 over the preceding day to 1,110.

The state’s infection or positivity rate, however, continued its recent climb to top 10 percent for the first time since May 11.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in the state than new cases or deaths, peaked at more than 12 percent in late April before steadily declining to 5.20 percent on June 17. Since then, it has increased every day but one to reach the 10.03 percent reported Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to post updated statistics for Clark County shortly. As of late Tuesday, the district had recorded 38,534 COVID-19 cases and 625 deaths in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

