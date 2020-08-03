Nevada adds 980 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services increased the case total for the state to 51,199 and pushed the death toll to 847.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for COVID-19 at the school in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 980 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the case total for the state to 51,199 and pushed the death toll to 847.

New cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were above the daily average of nearly 912 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were slightly above the daily average of 14 over the period.

The state infection or positivity rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases and death reports, rose for the 26th straight day to reach 10.64 percent.

The rate — confirmed COVID-19 cases divided by the number of people tested — declined steadily over a period of several months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then, indicating an increase in the spread of the virus.

The state agency also reported 1,121 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, an increase of eight from the previous day. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state has remained fairly flat since peaking at 1,160 on July 23, according to state data.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Nevada Hospital Association has said that while occupancy rates remain high, hospitals have additional capacity.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Sunday, the agency had recorded 43,147 COVID-19 cases and 688 deaths in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.