Nevada adds fewer new COVID-19 cases, deaths as positivity rate dips

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Workers prepare to give shots during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Bronze Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday reported 389 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 320,539 cases and 5,530 deaths.

All of the deaths reported Friday occurred in Clark County, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The new cases remained well above the two-week moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 206 on Friday. Fatalities also remained higher than the 14-day moving average of three daily reported deaths during that time period.

State officials have said that due to delayed reports and redistributed data, it is normal for daily increases to be higher than the moving averages. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.3 percent. The rate climbed from a low of 4.2 percent at the end of March to 5.9 percent on April 18, before slowly retreating in recent weeks, state data shows.

The number of people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases held steady at 336.

Clark County, meanwhile, registered 330 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day, according to data from the health department.

Cumulative totals in the county increased to 248,336 cases and 4,358 deaths since the pandemic began.

Clark County’s two-week positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, matching the state’s average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

