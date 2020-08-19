Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike

Nevada recorded 389 new cases of the disease over the preceding day, but saw its second-highest one-day increase in deaths with 32, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months — 389 — over the preceding day, but saw its second-highest one-day increase in deaths with 32, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the state case total to 63,028 and the death toll to 1,134.

New cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were the lowest one-day increase reported by the agency since it logged 381 new cases on June 26. They were also well below the daily average of just over 731 over the preceding week.

Fatalities, however, were well above the daily average of just over 17 for the period.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 declined by 36 over the preceding day, bringing the total to 867.

The state’s stubborn infection or positivity rate increased for the sixth straight day, though it only ticked 0.02 percent higher to 11.33 percent.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, is considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases or deaths updates. It has risen higher every day but three since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to post updated figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Tuesday, the district had recorded 54,076 cases of COVID-19 and 937 deaths.

