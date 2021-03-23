Nevada adds lowest 1-day tally of new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 8

The updated state data brought totals for the Silver State to 301,481 cases and 5,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Tuesday on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in more than six months, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website showed 147 new coronavirus cases added over the preceding day, pushing the state total to 301,481.

The department also reported and 14 additional fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,188.

Tuesday case increase was the lowest since 137 cases were reported on Sept. 8, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. It was also well below the moving 14-day average of 199 new cases per day.

New fatalities, however, were well above the moving two-week moving average of four per day.

Despite the one-day jump in fatalities, all major disease metrics continue to show improvement.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous day, reaching 4.7 percent.

There were 292 people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is eight fewer than the day prior, according to state data.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 108 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought cumulative totals in the county to 232,916 cases and 4,062 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state rate at 4.7 percent.

