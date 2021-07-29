Nevada adds more than 1.3K COVID cases, 27 deaths

The state, which also saw its test positivity rate jump again to 14.3 percent, has now recorded a total of 355,091 coronavirus cases and 5,900 deaths.

People cross the pedestrian bridge between New York-New York and the MGM Grand, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For the second day in a row, Nevada on Thursday reported the highest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases in more than six months.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed 1,345 new COVID-19 cases reported over the preceding day — the highest single-day jump since 1,501 were recorded on Jan. 23, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,179 new cases, which was the highest single-day increase since Jan. 29.

The state also recorded 26 deaths, the most since 28 were recorded on Jan. 21, although that increase was attributed at the time to delayed reporting.

The updated figures brought totals in Nevada to 355,091 cases and 5,900 deaths.

New cases remained higher than the 14-day moving average of cases, which increased from 814 to 850. The rate has been rising steadily since it hit a recent low of 132 cases per day on June 5, according to state data.

Deaths also were far above the moving average of seven daily reported fatalities over the same time period. Fatalities had remained fairly flat as the state’s other key COVID-19 metrics began rising in early June, but the 14-day moving average is now more than triple the recent low of two per day reported on June 1.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.3 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 14.3 percent. The rate has more than quadrupled since hitting its recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9.

As of Thursday’s report, there were 1,129 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 14 fewer than the day prior. Although hospitalizations fluctuate day to day, totals have been trending up since the second week in June, and have nearly reached the level of last summer’s peak.

Clark County on Thursday recorded 1,160 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 279,142 cases and 4,693 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 15.5 percent, state data shows.

County figures are reflected in the state totals.

