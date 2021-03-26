Nevada adds more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Nevada on Friday reported 445 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths, according to state data.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Madison Ginis extracts COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Friday reported 445 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 302,616 cases and 5,226 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which remained at 193.

Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of daily recorded fatalities, which remained at four.

Both averages, however, are continuing a downward trend that started in mid-January.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained flat at 4.5 percent.

As of Friday’s report, there were 275 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is two higher than the day prior, state data shows.

Although hospitalizations fluctuate day by day, totals have been decreasing along with other disease metrics since January.

Clark County on Friday reported 366 additional coronavirus cases, along with nine new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The county’s two-week positivity rate dropped below the state’s average after a decrease of 0.1 percentage points, reaching 4.4 percent, state data shows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.