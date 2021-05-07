Nevada adds nearly 500 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

New cases were more than double the 14-day moving average of 244 cases per day. Fatalities were also well above the daily average of three deaths over the period.

Workers prepare to give shots during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Bronze Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday reported 498 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted online brought totals in the state to 317,980 cases and 5,498 deaths.

New cases were more than double the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped slightly to 244. Fatalities were also well above the daily average of three deaths over the period.

The moving averages for new cases and deaths started climbing in April but retreated a bit at the end of the month, a trend that has continued into May, the state data show.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 5.6 percent. The rate decreased for the first time in more than a week on Thursday, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

As of Friday’s report, 331 people in Nevada were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, seven more than the previous day, according to the state data.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 413 new cases and seven additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 246,106 cases and 4,330 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 5.7 percent and surpassing the state’s rate.

